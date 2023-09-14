Advertise With Us

MSU Team March To Stadium About to Change

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State interim football coach Harlon Barnett is changing the way his team arrives at Spartan Stadium on game day. The traditional march is being returned to practice-- the players march from Kellogg Center pass the Spartan Statue and fans and into the tunnel entrance of the stadium. Under Mel Tucker the team was bussed to the statue and then walked the final distance. Washington plays at Michigan State at 5pm this Saturday.

