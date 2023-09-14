MSU Team March To Stadium About to Change

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State interim football coach Harlon Barnett is changing the way his team arrives at Spartan Stadium on game day. The traditional march is being returned to practice-- the players march from Kellogg Center pass the Spartan Statue and fans and into the tunnel entrance of the stadium. Under Mel Tucker the team was bussed to the statue and then walked the final distance. Washington plays at Michigan State at 5pm this Saturday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.