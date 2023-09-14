Advertise With Us

MSU Hall of Fame Class To Be Inducted This Weekend

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will induct its 2023 athletics hall of fame class on Friday. The group will be introduced during the football game on Saturday. Former football running back Javon Ringer is the most well known inductee. Others are Nancy Lyons Hall from field hockey and softball; David Morgan, wrestling; Emily Regan, rowing; Guy Busch, soccer; Nicole Bush, cross country, track; Al Dorow, football’ and Stan Drobac, tennis.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Former MSU coach passes away
Fatal crash
2 killed, 1 injured in crash involving Amish Sulky Carts
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Brenda Tracy’s attorney releases statement on identity leak
Missing teenage girl in Howell
Police: Missing Howell teenager located

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Team March To Stadium About to Change
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, and Alex Verdugo celebrate after scoring on a...
Red Sox Fire Chief Officer
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Alcohol Sales Begin at Spartan Stadium
Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park
Tigers Salvage Series Finale