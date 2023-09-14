MSU Hall of Fame Class To Be Inducted This Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will induct its 2023 athletics hall of fame class on Friday. The group will be introduced during the football game on Saturday. Former football running back Javon Ringer is the most well known inductee. Others are Nancy Lyons Hall from field hockey and softball; David Morgan, wrestling; Emily Regan, rowing; Guy Busch, soccer; Nicole Bush, cross country, track; Al Dorow, football’ and Stan Drobac, tennis.

