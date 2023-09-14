MSU celebrates 150th anniversary of W.J. Beal Botanical Garden

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University celebrated 150 years operating the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden.

To celebrate the milestone, the university held a festival Wednesday. During the celebration, people could help plant 150 plants along the Red Cedar.

“Our main focus is on education,” said Alan Prather, the interim director of the botanical garden. “Of course, we have a collection of 2,200 plants that all have individual stories that help people connect with plants are our mission is basically to to illuminate the interconnectedness of people plants in place.”

The garden is located just west of the main library on Circle Drive.

