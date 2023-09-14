Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police close 1982 cold case homicide

(WJHG)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police say a 40-year-old Michigan unsolved homicide case has been closed.

Detectives with the Michigan State Police identified a suspect in the 1982 murder of 16-year-old Kimberly Louiselle from South Lyon.

Louiselle was last seen on Sunday, March 20, 1983, near Eight Mile and Merriman Roads near Livonia.

Her body was found weeks later 20 miles away on a wooded trail in the Island Lake Recreation Area in Green Oak Township.

Her death had no leads for decades.

The case was re-opened in 2022 after MSP partnered with MSU’s School of Criminal Justice. The students and detectives reviewed the case and resubmitted evidence to MSP for forensic testing.

At the same time, detectives from Livingston County were working on a 1983 murder of 19-year-old Christine Castiglione from Redford. The two agencies used forensic genealogy to link Castiglione’s murder to 26-year-old Charles David Shaw. Shaw died in November of 1983 and never had his DNA taken.

In 2022, police took a sample from Shaw and entered it into their system.

In June of 2023, MSP resubmitted evidence from Louiselle’s case. The DNA on the evidence matched the DNA in the Castiglione murder, linking the suspect to both cases.

Detectives also believe Shaw is responsible for crimes during the 1970s.

Anyone with information on Shaw is asked to contact D/Sgt. Larry Rothman of the MSP at 313-407-9379

