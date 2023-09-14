Lost Railway Museum unveils horsecar

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - A one-of-a-kind exhibit has made its way to the Lost Railway Museum in Grass Lake.

The Jackson County attraction has reigned a unique horsecar from San Diego.

The museum unveiled an 1887 horse trolley pulled on the rails before steam or gas-powered engines.

“This railway museum brings in so many people and getting so much exposure to the wonderful growth in our township and our area,” said Phil Willis, board chairman. “We’re proud to unveil this.”

Those curious about the trains on display at the Lost Railway Museum can check them out up close and even climb inside and ride some.

