Lansing mental health resource receives nearly $200,000 grant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties received nearly $200,000 through the mobile response grant program.

The funds were provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS.)

The extra funding will go towards expanding access to mobile response teams trained to address crises in young people.

In total, five Community Mental Health Services Programs (CMHSP) will receive more than $900,000 in grants.

“This grant money will help vulnerable Michiganders across the state get access to the care they need and receive it quickly,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “Mobile response teams are specially trained and provide a comprehensive array of mental health services when and where our young Michiganders need it.”

The services receiving grants include:

Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties $199,914

Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network $200,000

Genesee Health System $200,000

Gratiot Integrated Health Network $105,319

Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority $200,000



“Through these grants, MDHHS and our partners are increasing the availability of intensive crisis stabilization services for children,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. “The mobile response program is unique in that it is available to children, youth, and families regardless of their current participation in or eligibility for CMHSP services.”

MDHHS awarded similar grants to 18 other mental health services.

The five additional mental health services will begin Oct. 1, 2023.

In total, the state provided $7.5 million in funding to support mobile crisis response in the 2023 and 2024 fiscal year budgets.

A map of all grant recipient locations is available online.

