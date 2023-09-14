Advertise With Us

Kendra Scott jewelry is coming to Target

Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry...
Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry and accessories department.(Hand-out | Target Corporation/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target is teaming up with Kendra Scott to bring the popular jewelry brand to stores.

According to a news release, more than 200 exclusive Kendra Scott jewelry items and accessories will be available at Target this fall.

Kendra Scott items will be available in Target stores and online beginning Oct. 22.

Items will start at $15, with most costing less than $40.

Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry and accessories department.

Target said the Kendra Scott collection will refresh multiple times each year with several staple items that will carry forward from season to season.

Target said the partnership will be long-term.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Former MSU coach passes away
Fatal crash
2 killed, 1 injured in crash involving Amish Sulky Carts
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Brenda Tracy’s attorney releases statement on identity leak
Missing teenage girl in Howell
Police: Missing Howell teenager located

Latest News

A one-of-a-kind exhibit has made its way to the Lost Railway Museum in Grass Lake.
Lost Railway Museum unveils horsecar
It’s not usually a place where happiness abounds, but graduates of a sobriety program were...
Ingham County’s sobriety court holds graduation
Michigan State University celebrated 150 years operating the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden.
MSU celebrates 150th anniversary of W.J. Beal Botanical Garden
Actor Emma Watson attends the 2nd annual Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on Thursday, Sept. 7,...
Drew Barrymore stalking suspect trespasses at fashion show looking for Emma Watson, police say
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
As all eyes are fixated on Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is on the run and off the radar