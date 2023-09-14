Ingham County’s sobriety court holds graduation

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not usually a place where happiness abounds, but graduates of a sobriety program were excited to be in a courtroom.

Wednesday was graduation day for those who completed Ingham County’s sobriety court.

It helps people charged with misdemeanors involving alcohol and drugs to get on a path of rehabilitation and sober life. Since 2004, the program has had more than 800 graduates.

“The program is extremely important because it’s based on public safety and making sure that people who have the ability to drive safely can drive safely and supposed to potentially causing havoc in our communities,” said Judge Donald Allen of the 55th District Court.

The sobriety court does not accept people considered violent offenders.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.