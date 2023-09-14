Advertise With Us

Former DeWitt police officer accused of harassing newspaper delivery driver pleads guilty

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after her malnourished son escaped out a window and ran to a nearby house for help, authorities said.(MGN)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A former City of DeWitt police officer pleaded guilty to two charges on Thursday for chasing and drawing his gun at a newspaper delivery person while off-duty.

On January 14, 2021, then-police officer Chad Vorce, 45, chased a Black newspaper delivery man and pointed his gun at him twice. Vorce was outside his jurisdiction and off duty, authorities said.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Vorce pleaded guilty to Neglect of Duty and Aggravated assault. He had previously attempted to have the charges dismissed but was unsuccessful. Vorce previously resigned as a DeWitt police officer and dropped his law enforcement MCOLES certification.

“This now-former officer posed a danger to his community on the morning he drew his gun on a newspaper delivery employee,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“In this plea agreement we prioritized both the officer’s resignation and the surrender of his MCOLES certification as a matter of public safety and public trust in law enforcement, as well as the concerns and wishes of the victim in this assault. Both the city and township of DeWitt are safer communities for it, and this will inhibit Vorce from wearing another badge in another town without considerable time for reflection and requiring renewed approval and scrutiny from The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards,” Nessel said.

Both charges come with up to a year in jail.

During the 2021 incident, Vorce followed the van out of his neighborhood just west of Airport Road. He first drew his gun on Driftwood near Airport Road and then a second time at a gas station parking lot, where the drivers eventually stopped.

Vorce allegedly threatened to shoot the delivery driver but was stopped by uniformed Michigan State Police troopers.

The man was delivering newspapers for the Lansing State Journal.

He will be sentenced on October 16, 2023, in front of Judge Cori E. Barkman.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Former MSU coach passes away
Fatal crash
2 killed, 1 injured in crash involving Amish Sulky Carts
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Brenda Tracy’s attorney releases statement on identity leak
Missing teenage girl in Howell
Police: Missing Howell teenager located

Latest News

A one-of-a-kind exhibit has made its way to the Lost Railway Museum in Grass Lake.
Lost Railway Museum unveils horsecar
It’s not usually a place where happiness abounds, but graduates of a sobriety program were...
Ingham County’s sobriety court holds graduation
Michigan State University celebrated 150 years operating the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden.
MSU celebrates 150th anniversary of W.J. Beal Botanical Garden
Man arrested for CSAM possession
East Jackson Community Schools employee arrested for allegedly obtaining child pornography