Former DeWitt police officer accused of harassing newspaper delivery driver pleads guilty

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A former City of DeWitt police officer pleaded guilty to two charges on Thursday for chasing and drawing his gun at a newspaper delivery person while off-duty.

On January 14, 2021, then-police officer Chad Vorce, 45, chased a Black newspaper delivery man and pointed his gun at him twice. Vorce was outside his jurisdiction and off duty, authorities said.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Vorce pleaded guilty to Neglect of Duty and Aggravated assault. He had previously attempted to have the charges dismissed but was unsuccessful. Vorce previously resigned as a DeWitt police officer and dropped his law enforcement MCOLES certification.

“This now-former officer posed a danger to his community on the morning he drew his gun on a newspaper delivery employee,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“In this plea agreement we prioritized both the officer’s resignation and the surrender of his MCOLES certification as a matter of public safety and public trust in law enforcement, as well as the concerns and wishes of the victim in this assault. Both the city and township of DeWitt are safer communities for it, and this will inhibit Vorce from wearing another badge in another town without considerable time for reflection and requiring renewed approval and scrutiny from The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards,” Nessel said.

Both charges come with up to a year in jail.

During the 2021 incident, Vorce followed the van out of his neighborhood just west of Airport Road. He first drew his gun on Driftwood near Airport Road and then a second time at a gas station parking lot, where the drivers eventually stopped.

Vorce allegedly threatened to shoot the delivery driver but was stopped by uniformed Michigan State Police troopers.

The man was delivering newspapers for the Lansing State Journal.

He will be sentenced on October 16, 2023, in front of Judge Cori E. Barkman.

