First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patchy fog early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies today. We should be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the low 70s. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back to around 50º.

We may start Saturday off with some sunshine, but most of Saturday will be under the clouds. High temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the mid 70s. We should end up with dry weather for the MSU football game with temperatures near 70º at game time. A cold front heading our way will bring scattered rain showers to the area late Saturday night into Sunday. With clouds and scattered showers Sunday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected for most of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Monday. Temperatures climb to the low 70s Tuesday. High temperatures are back near 80º for the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 15, 2023

Average High: 75º Average Low 52º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1927

Lansing Record Low: 35° 1864

Jackson Record High: 100º 1939

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1953

