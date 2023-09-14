East Jackson Community Schools employee arrested for allegedly obtaining child pornography

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An East Jackson Community Schools employee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly obtaining child pornography.

Corey Wilson, 39, was arrested on Sept. 12 after police conducted a search warrant at his residence and seized several items as possible evidence.

Because he is employed at East Jackson Community Schools, police immediately contacted the East Jackson School District who agreed to work with authorities and cooperated with further investigation to ensure the safety of students and staff members.

Further investigation found there was no threat to students, staff, computers or computer networks.

Wilson was lodged at Jackson County Jail on charges of obtaining child sexually abusive material.

Police confirmed Thursday the investigation is connected with the cybercrime investigation at East Jackson Community Schools on Sept. 12.

