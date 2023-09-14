Crews work to repair gas leak on Elizabeth Street, Abbot Road in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is working to repair a gas leak Thursday at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Abbot Road.

The City of East Lansing alerted residents just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 14.

Consumers Energy asked residents to avoid the area until repairs have been made and said there is no current danger.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we work to learn more information.

