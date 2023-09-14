Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital expands services in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Corewell Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is expanding to Lansing.

The hospital says this new location is improving the region’s pediatric care, providing access to more families close to home. These newly expanded services will include pediatric and adult congenital cardiology, fetal cardiology, pediatric orthopedics, rheumatology, gastrointestinal, plastic surgery, genetics, infectious disease, neurosurgery, pulmonology, endocrinology and nephrology.

Dr. David Stone joined Studio 10 and explained that this new location makes it more convenient to have access to care/patient experience, there is easy parking, self check in, minimal wait, and supporting services on site (radiology/lab).

For more information: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/locations/helen-devos-childrens-hospital/lansing-pediatric-specialty-clinics

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.