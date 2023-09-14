Advertise With Us

Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital expands services in Lansing

Nicole sits down with Dr. David Stone to chat about the new services available at Corewell Health Helen Devos Children's Hospital!
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Corewell Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is expanding to Lansing.

The hospital says this new location is improving the region’s pediatric care, providing access to more families close to home. These newly expanded services will include pediatric and adult congenital cardiology, fetal cardiology, pediatric orthopedics, rheumatology, gastrointestinal, plastic surgery, genetics, infectious disease, neurosurgery, pulmonology, endocrinology and nephrology.

Dr. David Stone joined Studio 10 and explained that this new location makes it more convenient to have access to care/patient experience, there is easy parking, self check in, minimal wait, and supporting services on site (radiology/lab).

For more information: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/locations/helen-devos-childrens-hospital/lansing-pediatric-specialty-clinics

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Former MSU coach passes away
Fatal crash
2 killed, 1 injured in crash involving Amish Sulky Carts
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Brenda Tracy’s attorney releases statement on identity leak
Missing teenage girl in Howell
Police: Missing Howell teenager located

Latest News

mums the word
Mums the word at Van Atta’s Greenhouse & Flower Shop
mums the word
Mum is the word at Van Atta's Greenhouse
Casa De Rosado Galeria and Cultural Center kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
Helen Devos
Corewell Health Helen Devos Children's Hospital Expands Services