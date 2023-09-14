City of Perry seeking donations after being denied state funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a release posted to the City of Perry’s website, the city claimed a lack of money the city has halted restoration efforts. after August’s deadly tornados

After the City of Perry’s request for emergency state funding was denied, the Mayor, Sue Hammond, is asking people for some much-needed help.

“We do not have two hundred and five thousand dollars that it’s going to take to pay for all of the clean up and restoration.” Mayor Hammond tells News 10 on Wednesday.

Mayor Hammond says the city experienced a detrimental amount of damage to public buildings...

“Three of our four DPW (Department of Public Works) buildings were... smashed.” She says the city’s insurance will only help partially, “The full coverage is not there. They were only insured for cash value.”

With a steadily increasing two hundred thousand dollars in damage and only three hundred thousand dollars in the city’s general fund, Mayor Hammond says the city will have to focus on the essentials.

“Prioritize, only do what we have the money to do right away. Then as we can perhaps time goes by and we can set aside some money and then accomplish the rest of it,” she says.

Mayor Hammond says clean-up is already underway and they are prioritizing people’s safety first.

“The tree cleanup and those roots that you see and the sidewalks that have been heaved up, that has to be done. It’s a safety issue, we can’t just leave that like that and it’s not covered by insurance at all.” Mayor Hammond says.

Anyone interested in donating and/or has more questions may contact Mayor Sue Hammond at 517-625-6155 or by email at shammond@perry.mi.us.

