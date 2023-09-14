Alcohol Sales Begin at Spartan Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will sell alcohol for the first time in Spartan Stadium at Saturday’s Washington game. Beer will cost $10 and $12 and be offered in cans. Seltzer ales will also be offered. Sales begin one hour before kickoff and will end with ten minutes left on the clock in the third quarter. Alcohol is not permitted to leave the stadium and fans are encouraged to recycle cans.

