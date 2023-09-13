Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: Dry weather on the way to end the week

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole breaks down the weak area of low pressure that’s bringing us a few drier days.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 13, 2023

  • Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
  • Lansing Record High: 93° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 26° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 93º 1952
  • Jackson Record Low: 33º 1964

