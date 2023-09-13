UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Update: A 39-year-old Florida man who doused Michigan State Police cruisers with gasoline, set them on fire and shot at them with a rifle, remains in critical condition.

According to MSP 8th District Public Information Officer, Mark Giannunzio, the suspect was injured after police carried out a search warrant last week. He began shooting at police and the police shot back.

The suspect is in critical condition at a hospital downstate. He remains in custody of the Michigan State Police but he will not be arraigned until he is charged through the Prosecutor’s Office.

Giannunzio explained that charges likely won’t be filed until his condition improves.

