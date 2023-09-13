UAW members in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Auto Workers (UAW) union members employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are on strike Tuesday following bargaining negotiations.

The employees went on strike Sept. 12 after weeks of negotiations over a new bargaining agreement.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan released the following statement regarding the strike:

On September 12, after weeks of continuous negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement, the United Auto Workers union walked away from the bargaining table and went on strike at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Blue Care Network is not included in this action by the union. Blue Cross has put contingencies in place to enable our company to continue to provide services to providers, group customers and our millions of members around the nation. Some of those services – particularly those provided over the phone – will require longer wait times. We encourage our members and customers to use our online and app-based services during this period, and we regret the inconvenience caused by this situation – which we desire to resolve quickly, consistent with the spirit of collective bargaining, with our partners at the UAW.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.