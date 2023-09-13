UAW members in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Auto Workers (UAW) union members employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are on strike Tuesday following bargaining negotiations.
The employees went on strike Sept. 12 after weeks of negotiations over a new bargaining agreement.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan released the following statement regarding the strike:
