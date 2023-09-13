Advertise With Us

Trustee releases statement following MSU sexual misconduct investigation

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University (MSU) Trustee released a statement regarding Brenda Tracy accusing MSU’s head football coach, Mel Tucker, of sexual misconduct.

Tucker has been suspended without pay after a USA Today report released on Sunday detailed allegations of sexual misconduct made by a woman working with the football team.

The woman, a rape survivor and violence educator, alleged Tucker engaged in nonconsensual phone sex with her.

