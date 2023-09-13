Trustee releases statement following MSU sexual misconduct investigation

I am disturbed and outraged by recent reports indicating the name of a claimant in a sexual harassment investigation was intentionally released in an apparent effort to retaliate against her. We should unequivocally condemn attempts to silence or retaliate against victims.

I call on Michigan State University to thoroughly investigate these troubling allegations and hold anyone who is found to have leaked or released the claimant’s name accountable. We need to do everything in our power to ensure victims of sexual assault and abuse can come forward without fear or intimidation and have full confidence their identities and private information will be kept confidential.

In the past MSU has not been as transparent as it should’ve been during times of crisis, and we need to learn from these painful experiences and improve if we are going to regain the trust of our Spartan Community and move forward.