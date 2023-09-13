Take CATA to the Michigan Bluesfest!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan Blues Fest is back in town!

The annual festival brings in local talent but also national and international musical talent.

This year, there are new additions that will excite audiences which include another day of performances and another stage.

This year’s lineup includes Sharrie Williams, Kev Nichols, the Dedfoot Duo, Lady Champagne featuring Omar Coleman and so much more!

The Michigan Bluesfest begins tonight Sept 13th-16th in the streets of historic Old Town.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the music happening throughout the festival, you can catch a ride to Old Town with CATA.

CATA provides service to Old Town via Route 14 and 16 where visitors can access the Michigan BluesFest Sept. 13 to Sept. 16.

Last Route 14 bus departs around 10:40 p.m.weekdays; 10:25 p.m. Saturday

Last Route 16 bus departs around 10:50 p.m.weekdays; 10:35 p.m. Saturday.

Beginning at the start of service on Friday, Sept. 15, Route 14 will be detoured away from Turner Street, in the Old Town Lansing area, due to the event. Buses will use Center Street rather than Turner Street Friday and Saturday which is just one block east of Turner.

Be sure to subscribe to Rider Alerts at //cata.org/mycata for the latest detour information.

Not sure how to access a route? Call CATA’s customer experience reps at 517-394-1000 for assistance or visit cata.org for our trip planner.

Download the Transit app for bus real-time tracking and service alerts.

As a reminder, adult one-way fares are $1.25, or 60-cents for those who qualify for the discounted fare, including K-12 and college students with valid school or student ID; seniors 62 years of age or older with CATAclub card; eligible veterans ride free year-round.

For more information on the Michigan Bluesfest, visit michiganbluesfest.com.

For more information on how you can attend the festival with CATA, visit https://www.cata.org/.

