Sparrow releases quarter 2 report on drug-related deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services issued its quarter two report on drug-related deaths in seven counties for which Sparrow serves as the medical examiner.

The quarter two report gathered data from April 1 to June 30.

According to the report, Clinton County only had one accidental drug-related death, Eaton County had two drug-related deaths, Ingham County had 33 drug-related deaths and Livingston County had seven.

