Advertise With Us

Sparrow releases quarter 2 report on drug-related deaths

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services issued its quarter two report on drug-related deaths in seven counties for which Sparrow serves as the medical examiner.

The quarter two report gathered data from April 1 to June 30.

According to the report, Clinton County only had one accidental drug-related death, Eaton County had two drug-related deaths, Ingham County had 33 drug-related deaths and Livingston County had seven.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Former MSU coach passes away
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Harlon Barnett, who is serving as Acting Head Coach of Michigan State University football...
MSU football acting head coach addresses media
Brenda Tracy releases statement on identity leak

Latest News

Coast Guard search for missing fisherman in Lake Michigan
Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services issued its quarter two report on drug-related deaths in...
Sparrow releases quarter 2 report on drug-related deaths
The City of Lansing has chosen the location for a new city hall.
Lansing announces plans for new City Hall
The North American International Auto Show is kicking off Wednesday with dozens of attractions,...
North American International Auto Show kicking off in Detroit