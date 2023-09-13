SAD in fall? It could be Seasonal Affective Disorder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the American Psychiatric Association, five-percent of adults in the US deal with seasonal depression.

Fall is just a few days away and as the leaves begin to fall so could your mood.

“That stark difference from vibrancy to death and decay that comes with fall and winter,” said Ian Shafer of Peace of Mind Counseling in Holt.

If you begin to notice periods of depression during the fall and winter seasons you could be experiencing seasonal depression or seasonal affective disorder. Lavelle Williams relocated from sunny California and has been dealing with his depression since he was a teen.

“I like to be outside, in nature, trails water. Around September, October, I don’t know, it was something I could feel like every year around the same time,” said Williams.

The lack of sunlight and the challenges colder weather brings are factors that change your mood. Ian Shafer shares depression could look different for everyone.

“That loss of hobby and activities can lead to depression; folks might feel like they can’t get out to see friends and family as much or that travel is more difficult,” said Shafer.

Williams is an artist and says he uses his friends and art to cope with his depression but would like professional help that he can afford.

“For me to be able to give somebody a couple hundred bucks for an hours’ worth of time is not something I can consistently or honestly, responsibly do,” said Williams.

Short of therapy.... Shafer says physical activity, light therapy, and even buying a couple plants might help.

“All different kinds of things that could bring the outside, inside could actually help,” said Shafer.

Symptoms are typically mild for those affected... And should see improvement by the spring.

If your depressive state begins to affect your daily life, you’re encouraged to consult a mental health professional to find the appropriate treatment for you. If you need help contact NAMI Michigan for resources and and support groups.

