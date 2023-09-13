Advertise With Us

Possible UAW strike could have major effects outside of auto industry

By Justin Kent
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final days of negotiations between the United Auto Workers and the big three automotive companies are underway.

If a strike does happen, many will be affected. Michelle Kaminski a professor at Michigan State University says the local Economy will be impacted and how severe it is will depend on the length of a strike.

Kaminski said, “It’s also the retail outlets, the grocery stores, the people who sell clothing, the people who sell tickets to the sporting events, it definitely trickles down throughout the whole community.”

Todd Collins who is the President of Local 724 a supplier union for the UAW, said his workers are worried about a potential strike.

Collins said the suppliers don’t make as much money as workers at the plant and they will get hit harder by losing their jobs as a result of a possible strike.

“At the end of the day, it could be a long drawn out layoff. with the economy the way it is and insecurities with inflation and everything else going on right now people are concerned obviously.”

Collins has around 14 to 15 hundred workers in the local 724 Union that will likely lose their jobs and health insurance if a strike with the big three happens.

