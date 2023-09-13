WATCH: Cadillac unveils the 2025 CT5

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At the North American International Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, Cadillac introduced the 2025 CT5.

The 2025 CT5 features a revised front fascia and offers more standard comfort, safety and technology features while incorporating the brand’s 33-inch-diagonal LED color touchscreen display.

“CT5′s importance in Cadillac’s portfolio cannot be overstated,” said John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac. “Globally, CT5 is having its best sales year, ever. The 2025 CT5 stays true to what customers love about this vehicle, while bringing a revised look and the latest technology and safety features.”

The 2025 CT5 is distinguished by a new, bolder front-end design, which complements its dramatic fastback profile. The updates include a lower and wider front grille with redesigned Cadillac signature vertical lighting and stacked LED headlamps. The CT5 Sport trim also features a performance black mesh grille and black surrounds.

Additional new features across the lineup include:

Available 5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capability

Google built-in2 compatibility

Blind Zone Steering Assist3 (standard)

Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking3 (standard)

Available Traffic Sign Recognition and Intelligent Speed Assist

Driver Attention Assist (incorporated with available Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology)

Exterior colors: Deep Space Metallic and Typhoon Metallic

“CT5 continues to redefine American luxury and the enhancements for 2025 take it even further,” said Alex MacDonald, CT5 chief engineer. “The new advanced technologies enhance the driver’s personal connection in a sedan already renowned for its driving spirit, comfort and technology.

LED color touchscreen display and technology details

The CT5′s new 33-inch-diagonal LED color touchscreen display is capable of 9K resolution and curves toward the driver in a single, continuous screen spanning the driver’s viewing area. The system also incorporates a customizable user interface designed to offer a technology-forward and personalized experience.

It is also the gateway to the CT5′s many technologies, including Google built-in. With Google Assistant®, Google Maps, and Google Play, customers can access hands-free communication, live traffic updates, and download their favorite apps, including podcasts, news, music and more.

OnStar is available on the CT5, helping elevate the in-vehicle experience through various safety, entertainment, convenience, and driver assistance technologies, including available Super Cruise. Additionally, OnStar Remote Access is included for three years, providing customers with simplified remote control of their properly-equipped vehicle.

CT5 driving experience

Rear-wheel drive dynamics deliver uncompromising performance. Continuing in the CT5 is Cadillac’s ride and handling philosophy of isolated precision — quiet, smooth and effortless with a strong connection to the road for an engaging experience. Additional elements include:

A standard 2.0L Turbo engine with 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, and dual exhaust tips

An available 3.0L Twin-Turbo engine with 335 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque

Available all-wheel drive that helps traction and vehicle control in virtually all driving conditions, enhancing the overall feeling of driving confidence

Driver Mode Selector that allows the driver to tailor the CT5′s responses to different driving conditions, including steering response, engine sound and brake feel. The modes include Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice and customizable MyMode

Available Super Cruise4 driver assistance technology with new Driver Attention Assist

Coming spring 2024

The 2025 Cadillac CT5 will be produced at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan, with production to begin in spring 2024. Additional details and pricing will be announced in the future.

The refreshed 2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing will be announced at a later date.

Visit www.cadillac.com for more information.

