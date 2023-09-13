Advertise With Us

Parma teen may face charges after allegedly threatening school

(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old Parma boy may be charged with terrorist threats toward a school.

On Friday, Sept. 8, at around 2:30 p.m., police responded to Springport High School for a threat against the school allegedly made by a student.

According to authorities, the threats were heard by staff, who immediately grabbed the student and escorted him to the office.

The student was searched, and no weapons were found on him. However, the teen admitted to having access to firearms at his house—which were voluntarily removed from the home. Officers responded to the home to ensure all weapons were removed.

Charges of terrorist threats towards the school were submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office juvenile division.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Former MSU Coach Passes Away
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Harlon Barnett, who is serving as Acting Head Coach of Michigan State University football...
MSU football acting head coach addresses media
MSU
Lawyer for Brenda Tracy claims her identity was leaked by an ‘outside party’

Latest News

Fatal crash
2 killed, 1 injured in crash involving Amish Sulky Carts
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Cooler Air Settles In Today
SIREN has more than 20 shelters across Mid-Michigan. Monday, State Senator Sarah Anthony toured...
SIREN Eaton Shelter receives $500k after theft
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Examining Mel Tucker’s contract after his suspension