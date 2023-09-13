Parma teen may face charges after allegedly threatening school

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old Parma boy may be charged with terrorist threats toward a school.

On Friday, Sept. 8, at around 2:30 p.m., police responded to Springport High School for a threat against the school allegedly made by a student.

According to authorities, the threats were heard by staff, who immediately grabbed the student and escorted him to the office.

The student was searched, and no weapons were found on him. However, the teen admitted to having access to firearms at his house—which were voluntarily removed from the home. Officers responded to the home to ensure all weapons were removed.

Charges of terrorist threats towards the school were submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office juvenile division.

