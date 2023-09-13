North American International Auto Show kicking off in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The North American International Auto Show is kicking off Wednesday with dozens of attractions, events and shows.

The doors for the auto show open for media at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. Just because the show starts Wednesday, does not mean the party can’t get started early. On Tuesday night, the new Ford F-150 was unveiled.

Amid the excitement of the vehicle’s new pro access tailgate, questions about the company’s negotiation with the United Auto Workers were brough up. CEO Jim Farley said he is optimistic, though current contracts expire late Thursday.

”We’re absolutely ready for a strike. And I know the UAW is too, but we don’t want it to come to a strike,” said Farley. “I mean, a four-day work week is not containable. We’re literally fighting for the future of automotive manufacturing in our country. But we’re optimistic we’ll find a way forward. We have 48 hours to go, but we’re not going to support a four-day work week.”

The opening show starts just after the doors open. And one of the first conferences will be an announcement about some Cadillacs that might be of interest to Mid-Michiganders.

The auto show is open to the public beginning Sept. 16 and runs through Sept. 24.

