NIL Deal For MSU Women Basketballers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Wednesday a name, image and likeness deal for its entire women’s basketball team. The MSU Federal Credit Union is the donor and it will cover eligible players for the coming season. A special kick off event will be announced for next month at a later date.

