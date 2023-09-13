Advertise With Us

NFLPA Asking For Grass Fields For All NFL Stadiums

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Players Association is asking for the league to replace artificial turf with natural grass at all 30 league stadiums. The call comes in the wake of the Aaron Rodgers injury on Monday night in New Jersey. A new softer surface was installed at the stadium last year. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the matter is being studied carefully because he says player safety is vitally important to the league. New York Jets coach Robert Saleh does not believe Rogers was injured because of the turf.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Former MSU coach passes away
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Harlon Barnett, who is serving as Acting Head Coach of Michigan State University football...
MSU football acting head coach addresses media
Brenda Tracy releases statement on identity leak

Latest News

Utah Jazz's Hassan Whiteside scores a basket in front of Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox, left,...
NBA Approves Key Change For Next Season
File image
First A-P High School Poll Released
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Honor Announced For Former MSU Coach Ron Mason
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
NIL Deal For MSU Women Basketballers