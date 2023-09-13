NFLPA Asking For Grass Fields For All NFL Stadiums

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Players Association is asking for the league to replace artificial turf with natural grass at all 30 league stadiums. The call comes in the wake of the Aaron Rodgers injury on Monday night in New Jersey. A new softer surface was installed at the stadium last year. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the matter is being studied carefully because he says player safety is vitally important to the league. New York Jets coach Robert Saleh does not believe Rogers was injured because of the turf.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.