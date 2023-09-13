Advertise With Us

NBA Approves Key Change For Next Season

Utah Jazz's Hassan Whiteside scores a basket in front of Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox, left,...
Utah Jazz's Hassan Whiteside scores a basket in front of Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox, left, Triston Thompson and Harrison Barnes during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The Jazz won 110-101. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)(Jose Luis Villegas | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NBA has a new policy for next season it announced Wednesday. There will be tougher restrictions for resting star players. The rule change gives the league office greater punishment options for teams who bench their stars to rest them, up to $1 million for each incident. No two star players may miss the same game and the definition of a star is someone who has made the all star or all NBA teams in any of the three previous seasons. In total 25 teams and 50 players are impacted by the new rules.

