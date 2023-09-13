NBA Approves Key Change For Next Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NBA has a new policy for next season it announced Wednesday. There will be tougher restrictions for resting star players. The rule change gives the league office greater punishment options for teams who bench their stars to rest them, up to $1 million for each incident. No two star players may miss the same game and the definition of a star is someone who has made the all star or all NBA teams in any of the three previous seasons. In total 25 teams and 50 players are impacted by the new rules.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.