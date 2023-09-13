Lansing Police Department looking for missing 17-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen Imanii Henry? If so, contact the Lansing Police Department.

Henry, a 17-year-old, was reported as missing by LPD on Wednesday.

She is 5′5 and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts with butterflies on them.

Police believe she was last seen on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Haag Rd.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you can call LPD at 517-438-4600

