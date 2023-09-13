Advertise With Us

Lansing Police Department looking for missing 17-year-old girl

17 year old girl missing in Lansing
17 year old girl missing in Lansing(Lansing Police Department)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen Imanii Henry? If so, contact the Lansing Police Department.

Henry, a 17-year-old, was reported as missing by LPD on Wednesday.

She is 5′5 and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts with butterflies on them.

Police believe she was last seen on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Haag Rd.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you can call LPD at 517-438-4600

