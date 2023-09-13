Lansing announces plans for new City Hall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing has chosen the location for a new city hall.

Under the plan, the seat of the Lansing government will move two blocks south to the former Masonic Temple Building at 217 S. Capitol. The move is supported by a $40 million investment from Michigan’s 2023-23 state budget signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and is taking effect on Oct. 1.

“As downtown Lansing continues to transform and grow, we have a real opportunity to change City government operations, provide great customer service and access to local government for residents, and support the future of our City,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “I am excited to rehabilitate and help breathe new life into another of our historic, iconic downtown buildings and to make it an effective place for city services to be provided.”

The city expects a more efficient City Hall featuring a first-floor, one-stop customer service area where people can do business with the city. Anticipated would be locations for paying taxes, bills, fines, and other services in one location instead of the services being provided throughout the city.

The Boji Group was selected to be the developer of the new City Hall after submitting a proposal in response to an earlier RFP, contingent upon the city obtaining the funding to make the move possible. With the investment from the State, the funding is now in place to secure the location and make the deal possible.

The former Masonic Temple building was constructed in 1924 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. It was home to Cooley Law School classrooms and offices for over three decades.

City Hall’s relocation allows Lansing to market the current City Hall building. The City of Lansing is in talks with a developer regarding the reuse and programming of the current 1950s mid-century modern City Hall structure. Directly across the street from the Michigan Capitol, the location offers an exciting opportunity for redevelopment. Announcements will be made in the future regarding these proposals.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.