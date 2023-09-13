Advertise With Us

Howell Police Department looking for missing teenage girl

Missing teenage girl in Howell
Missing teenage girl in Howell(howell police department)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Howell Police Department is looking for Mackenzie Kuempel.

Kuempel is a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing. She was last seen on Tuesday, September 12. She was last seen on a blue and pink bike near Fowler Hights at 6:00 that day.

Kuempel is 14, 5′7″, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that has seen her or knows her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

