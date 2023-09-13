Honor Announced For Former MSU Coach Ron Mason

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Wednesday it will honor the legacy of former hockey coach and athletic director Ron Mason. The ice surface at Munn Arena will be dedicated on opening night and be known as the Ron Mason Rink,. MSU opens Saturday, October 7th at home against Lake Superior State, Mason’s first head coaching job. He died in 2016 at the age of 76. Mason won 924 games in his career, second all time to Bowling Green’s Jerry York.

