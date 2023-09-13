First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some patchy fog early today will give way to plenty of sunshine. With the return of some sun temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures once again drop back to the mid 40s.

More sunshine is expected Friday with high temperatures in the low 70s. The weekend will start off dry Saturday, but you will notice the cloud cover gradually rolling in through the day. We should see high temperatures in the low 70s Saturday. Late Saturday night into Sunday a few rain showers are possible with highs in the upper 60s. Some sunshine should return Monday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 14, 2023

Average High: 75º Average Low 52º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1927

Lansing Record Low: 28° 1866

Jackson Record High: 98º 1939

Jackson Record Low: 33º 1975

