Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Plenty of sunshine today
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some patchy fog early today will give way to plenty of sunshine. With the return of some sun temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures once again drop back to the mid 40s.

More sunshine is expected Friday with high temperatures in the low 70s. The weekend will start off dry Saturday, but you will notice the cloud cover gradually rolling in through the day. We should see high temperatures in the low 70s Saturday. Late Saturday night into Sunday a few rain showers are possible with highs in the upper 60s. Some sunshine should return Monday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 14, 2023

  • Average High: 75º Average Low 52º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1927
  • Lansing Record Low: 28° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1939
  • Jackson Record Low: 33º 1975

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Former MSU coach passes away
Fatal crash
2 killed, 1 injured in crash involving Amish Sulky Carts
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Brenda Tracy’s attorney releases statement on identity leak
Trustee releases statement following MSU sexual misconduct investigation

Latest News

First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Plenty Of Sunshine Today
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Cooler Air Settles In Today
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Showers Moving Out
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Cooler Week Ahead