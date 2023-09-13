Advertise With Us

First A-P High School Poll Released

File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason is the highest ranked Lansing area high school football team, three games into the regular season. The first Associated Press Michigan high school poll released Wednesday shows Mason, 3-0, ranked 2nd in the division three. Portland is ranked fifth in division five and Jackson Lumen Christi is first in division seven. Pewamo-Westphalia is ninth in division seven and Fowler is ninth in division eight.

