First A-P High School Poll Released

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason is the highest ranked Lansing area high school football team, three games into the regular season. The first Associated Press Michigan high school poll released Wednesday shows Mason, 3-0, ranked 2nd in the division three. Portland is ranked fifth in division five and Jackson Lumen Christi is first in division seven. Pewamo-Westphalia is ninth in division seven and Fowler is ninth in division eight.

