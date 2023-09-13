Advertise With Us

Examining Mel Tucker’s contract after his suspension

By Riley Connell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s highest-paid employee has been accused of sexual harassment.

Now, people are wondering if he’s at the end of his career.

News 10′s Riley Connell spoke to an employment lawyer. They share how the situation may play out.

A professor with Cooley Law School said the minute he heard about the case, he knew it was going to get messy.

“If it comes back that he did not violate Michigan State’s code of conduct, which would be a feather in his hat when it comes to this discussion as to whether or not there’s cause for him to be terminated, I just don’t see any way that he keeps his job,” said Cooley Law School Professor Mark Dotson.

Dotson said if Michigan State is able to find cause to fire Tucker, they won’t have to pay the remaining $77 million left in his contract.

