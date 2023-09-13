Advertise With Us

Cool temperatures for Wednesday before a slight warmup, plus a look ahead at our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday marks the coolest day of the week before a slow warming trend as we approach the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford will share if we stay dry the rest of this week and the Fall-like temperatures. And, on the News 10+ Digital Desk, join Taylor Gattoni to see what’s coming up during Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 13, 2023

  • Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
  • Lansing Record High: 93° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 26° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 93º 1952
  • Jackson Record Low: 33º 1964

