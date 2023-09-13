Cool temperatures for Wednesday before a slight warmup, plus a look ahead at our evening newscasts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday marks the coolest day of the week before a slow warming trend as we approach the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford will share if we stay dry the rest of this week and the Fall-like temperatures. And, on the News 10+ Digital Desk, join Taylor Gattoni to see what’s coming up during Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 13, 2023

Average High: 75º Average Low 53º

Lansing Record High: 93° 1874

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1873

Jackson Record High: 93º 1952

Jackson Record Low: 33º 1964

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.