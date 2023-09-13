Coast Guard search for missing fisherman in Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman reported missing in Lake Michigan Tuesday off Holland.

At around 8 p.m. on Sept. 12, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan watchstanders received a notification that David Split, 61, was overdue. He was last seen leaving Spring Lake in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer named A & A.

Split is known to fish near the mouth of Grand River and slightly offshores. He has last seen six miles off Holland.

Crews from the Coast Guard are searching the area with aircraft and vessels. Anyone with information is asked to call (414)-747-7182.

Coast Guard posted updates on X, formerly known as Twitter, throughout the morning Wednesday:

#UPDATE (1 of 2): Search continues this AM. @USCG Stations Grand Haven & St Joseph, MH-60 helo from Air Station Traverse City, C-130 fixed wing from Elizabeth City N.C. searched overnight. A Canadian C-130 from @JRCCTrentCCCOS joined this AM. 3,300 square miles searched … — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) September 13, 2023

