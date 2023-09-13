Advertise With Us

Coast Guard search for missing fisherman in Lake Michigan

(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman reported missing in Lake Michigan Tuesday off Holland.

At around 8 p.m. on Sept. 12, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan watchstanders received a notification that David Split, 61, was overdue. He was last seen leaving Spring Lake in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer named A & A.

Split is known to fish near the mouth of Grand River and slightly offshores. He has last seen six miles off Holland.

Crews from the Coast Guard are searching the area with aircraft and vessels. Anyone with information is asked to call (414)-747-7182.

Coast Guard posted updates on X, formerly known as Twitter, throughout the morning Wednesday:

