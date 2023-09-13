Brenda Tracy releases statement on identity leak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Brenda Tracy, the woman who accused Michigan University Head Football Coach Mel Tucker of sexual misconduct, released a statement on X/Twitter regarding her identity being leaked to the media.

Tracy released the following statement in a Tweet:

“In regard to my name being leaked to the media without my consent and the timing of the USA Today column, I would like to offer some context and background. From the moment of filing my formal complaint against Coach Tucker in December 2022, my focus has been to navigate and complete the school process without the involvement of the public and the media. Given the high-profile nature of the case and the history of MSU as it pertains to other survivors of sexual misconduct, I entered the process hopeful but also with a healthy amount of skepticism. As the investigation moved forward, the behavior and statements made by Coach Tucker and his lawyer Jennifer Belveal made it very evident to me that I was going to need to defend and protect myself. I voluntarily shared documents with USA Today so that my story could be written and published after the conclusion of the school process, but also just in case my name leaked – which it did. I did not want to publish my story in the early morning hours last weekend, but I had no choice because someone outed me to the media. I am angry that my right to confidentiality has been violated and I hope that those responsible are held accountable. It is unacceptable that survivors must endure continued violations of our agency and autonomy in an attempt to seek justice and accountability for the harm done to us.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Tracy’s attorney claimed in a separate statement that Tracy wanted to remain anonymous but was forced to go to USA Today when her identity was leaked.

READ MORE: Lawyer for Brenda Tracy claims her identity was leaked by an ‘outside party’

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.