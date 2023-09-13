2 killed, 1 injured in crash involving Amish Sulky Carts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead and one is injured after a crash in Maple Grove Township Tuesday night. The Barry County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene on E Cloverdale Rd, to the east of Guy Rd.

The Sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Volkswagon Tiguan collided with two westbound Amish Sulky Carts that were carrying three people. A 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy from Nashville were pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy, also from Nashville, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drive of the Volkswagon was not hurt in the crash.

The Sheriff’s office says drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash and that the crash remains under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.