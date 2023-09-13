Advertise With Us

2 killed, 1 injured in crash involving Amish Sulky Carts

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead and one is injured after a crash in Maple Grove Township Tuesday night. The Barry County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene on E Cloverdale Rd, to the east of Guy Rd.

The Sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Volkswagon Tiguan collided with two westbound Amish Sulky Carts that were carrying three people. A 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy from Nashville were pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy, also from Nashville, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drive of the Volkswagon was not hurt in the crash.

The Sheriff’s office says drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash and that the crash remains under investigation.

