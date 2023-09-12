Weather Extra: Peeks of sun on the way
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The area of low pressure that brought clouds and rain Monday into Monday night is now pulling off to the Northeast. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details.
More:
A few peeks at the sun later in the day
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 12, 2023
- Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
- Lansing Record High: 94° 1874
- Lansing Record Low: 25° 1864
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1931
- Jackson Record Low: 35º 1955
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.