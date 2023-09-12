Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: Peeks of sun on the way

By Krystle Holleman and Darrin Rockcole
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The area of low pressure that brought clouds and rain Monday into Monday night is now pulling off to the Northeast. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details.

A few peeks at the sun later in the day

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 12, 2023

  • Average High: 75º Average Low 53º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 25° 1864
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1931
  • Jackson Record Low: 35º 1955

