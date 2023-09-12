Advertise With Us

WATCH: MSU football acting head coach holds press conference

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s (MSU) new acting head coach for the Michigan State football program is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to preview the upcoming home game against Washington.

The Spartans defeated Richmond 45-14 on Sept. 9. Acting head coach Harlon Barnett will be reviewing Saturday’s game, as well as discussing preparations for the upcoming game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Barnett stepped in to the role of head coach as Mel Tucker is suspended without pay after allegations came to light over the weekend that he had non-consensual phone sex with Brenda Tracy.

You can watch the press conference in the video above, on News 10′s Facebook and YouTube page.

