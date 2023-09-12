Advertise With Us

Sparrow Health System to freeze hiring for certain positions

Sparrow Hospital
Sparrow Hospital(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow, one of Mid-Michigan’s largest healthcare networks, is freezing its hiring process.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the hospital network said it will freeze hiring for jobs that “don’t directly impact patient care.”

Sparrow did not explain why it decided to freeze hiring, or what positions do or do not “impact patient care.”

The freeze was announced in a statement. That statement can be read in its entirety below:

