SIREN Eaton Shelter receives $500K after theft

By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - SIREN has more than 20 shelters across Mid-Michigan. Monday, State Senator Sarah Anthony toured the emergency domestic violence facility and ensured SIREN money would not hinder helping families in need.

In June, Tracie Socey, the Volunteer Outreach Coordinator for SIREN, said, “This was something that we found out internally, so we weren’t being investigated by an outside source or agency. We found the discrepancy and immediately reported it.”

SIREN Shelter in Eaton County asked for the community’s help via GoFundMe to raise three hundred thousand dollars for the nonprofit’s emergency domestic violence shelter but fell short.

Senator Sarah Anthony wrote into the state’s budget a grant for SIREN.

“She saw our GoFundMe, and the grant was written for SIREN. In hopes, to kind of help us out and keep things going,” said Socey.

SIREN is Eaton County’s only domestic violence shelter, providing more than 100 homeless people free essential items a month. In addition to serving their largest population, children.

“Organizations like this that are really filling a gap for real people, they too deserve a little bit of support, and so what better way than to utilize a small portion of the state’s budget actually to help people,” said Sen. Anthony after touring the facility.

Senator Anthony’s grant will help support the nonprofit’s general options and improve technology.

“Software, laptops, things of that nature. We’ll be able to rebuild our general fund to support operational expenses, cover any potential grant repayments, and reopen investment accounts to make sure future needs are met,” said Socey.

Currently, there are no new updates as to who took the money. The Attorney General’s Office is leading the investigation, but it is still unknown exactly how much money is missing and who is responsible.

