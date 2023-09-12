Advertise With Us

Second body recovered two weeks after boat sank in Lake Michigan

(WLUC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities recovered the body of a 63-year-old man in Lake Michigan, one of two people who died when a fishing boat sank in late August off Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

The body of Merl McVay was found in deep water Monday, a few miles from the Arcadia pier in Manistee County, the sheriff’s office said.

Minnie Batchelder, 77, also died following the boat mishap on Aug. 27.

Search crews from various agencies “often battled challenging conditions during this effort,” Sheriff Brian Gutowski said, referring to weather and waves. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McVay as they continue to cope with this tragedy.”

Three other people — ages 69, 71 and 82 — were rescued by another boat, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct
Michigan State Police generic
Police find body in Grand River in Jackson County
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Shooting leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing
Gunfire leaves car, home damaged in Lansing

Latest News

SIREN has more than 20 shelters across Mid-Michigan. Monday, State Senator Sarah Anthony toured...
SIREN Eaton Shelter receives $500k after theft
Grand Ledge compost, recycling centers temporarily limits hours
Michigan Senate introduce legislation that could hold Big Pharma accountable
WATCH: MSU football acting head coach holds press conference