Portable protein packed lunches for both school and work
Katie from Mom to Mom Nutrition joins Studio 10 to share easy protein packed lunches perfect for the back to school season!
Find more beef recipes and resources at Beef. It's What's For Dinner.
Recipe Shared on Studio 10:
Beef and Cream Cheese Bagelwich:
https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/3906/beef-and-cream-cheese-bagelwich
Mediterranean Beef and Veggie Wraps:
https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/3847/mediterranean-beef-and-veggie-wraps
Protein Packed Lunches–Stick to the Basics:
Back to school means back to packing lunches everyday which might leave you questioning; What should be in your kiddos lunch box today? Skip the hassle and worry about packing the perfect nutrient dense lunch and stick to the basics! On the go meals packed with protein, fiber, and a sweet treat will keep your head on straight when life gets crazy.
A Simple Formula for Packing School Lunches:
https://momtomomnutrition.com/nutrition/a-simple-formula-for-packing-school-lunch/
Healthy Lunchable Ingredient Ideas:
Protein at the Center:
- Deli roast beef
- Beef sticks
- Cheese sticks
- Greek yogurt cups
- Hummus
Fruits:
- Apples
- Strawberries
- Grapes
- Banana
- Blueberries
Vegetables:
- Cucumber
- Carrots
- Bell peppers
- Sugar snap peas
Fun Treats:
- Trail mix
- Granola bars
- Energy balls
