Ohio State Names Quarterback For Remainder of the Season

The Buckeyes defeat Akron on a buzzer beater
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ohio State football coach Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. Day has been non committal to this point. Ohio State has a 2-0 record and hosts Western Kentucky this Saturday before playing at Notre Dame. Day says Ohio State’s offense must improve after scoring 58 points in the season’s first two games. Ohio State hosts Michigan State at 7:30pm on November 11th.

