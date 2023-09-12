NCAA Says It Is Receiving Committee Threats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA Division One board char said Tuesday in a statement that “violent and possibly criminal threats” have been directed at committee members after negative decisions were made against North Carolina football player Tez Walker. NCAA personnel say they are troubled by comments from North Carolina football coach Mack Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham. The NCAA says it is working with law enforcement to look into threats against its various committee members. Walker has been ruled ineligible for this season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.