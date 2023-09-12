Advertise With Us

MSU President, Board of Trustees releases statement on Tucker sexual misconduct investigation

(Michigan State University Office of the Provost)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s President and Board of Trustees came to the university’s defense late Monday night, releasing a statement defending MSU’s perceived delay in suspending football coach Mel Tucker.

“The MSU Board of Trustees was notified in December 2022 that there was a complaint filed against Mel Tucker. The MSU Administration did not provide the Board details of the allegation or the identity of the claimant at any time during the ongoing investigation, following MSU protocol and best practices for RVSM-related cases. Further, the Board was advised that appropriate interim and personnel measures regarding Mel Tucker were put into place at that time. The Board found out greater details surrounding the case via the media stories breaking on Sept. 10,” the statement reads. “In accordance with state law, Trustees are provided final reports of Title IX and RVSM matters pertaining to employees once the entire case resolution and all appeals processes are completed. The investigation involving Mel Tucker is still ongoing.”

The statement was cosigned by both the Board of Trustees and Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff.

MSU’s head football coach Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay after a USA Today report released on Sunday detailed allegations of sexual misconduct made by a woman working with the football team.

The woman, a rape survivor and violence educator, alleged Tucker engaged in nonconsensual phone sex with her.

Tucker was suspended without pay on Sunday after the USA Today report.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment
Police presence in south Lansing area
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Brenda Tracy, Mel Tucker, react to reports accusing Tucker of sexual misconduct
Shooting leaves one man hospitalized in Lansing

Latest News

Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Horse competition at MSU Pavilion
Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Spring Arbor University celebrates 150 years
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Beal Gardens celebrated 150 years with music
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
Walking across Michigan to help firefighters battling cancer
People signed up for the flights on aircraft including the B-17 Yankee Lady and B-25 Rosie’s...
Jackson County hosts historical aircraft rides