MSU President, Board of Trustees releases statement on Tucker sexual misconduct investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s President and Board of Trustees came to the university’s defense late Monday night, releasing a statement defending MSU’s perceived delay in suspending football coach Mel Tucker.

“The MSU Board of Trustees was notified in December 2022 that there was a complaint filed against Mel Tucker. The MSU Administration did not provide the Board details of the allegation or the identity of the claimant at any time during the ongoing investigation, following MSU protocol and best practices for RVSM-related cases. Further, the Board was advised that appropriate interim and personnel measures regarding Mel Tucker were put into place at that time. The Board found out greater details surrounding the case via the media stories breaking on Sept. 10,” the statement reads. “In accordance with state law, Trustees are provided final reports of Title IX and RVSM matters pertaining to employees once the entire case resolution and all appeals processes are completed. The investigation involving Mel Tucker is still ongoing.”

The statement was cosigned by both the Board of Trustees and Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff.

MSU’s head football coach Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay after a USA Today report released on Sunday detailed allegations of sexual misconduct made by a woman working with the football team.

The woman, a rape survivor and violence educator, alleged Tucker engaged in nonconsensual phone sex with her.

Tucker was suspended without pay on Sunday after the USA Today report.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.