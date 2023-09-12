MSU Notes Milestone on Athletic Facility

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Tuesday observed the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Clara Bell Smith Academic Center, located inside the Duffy Daugherty Football Building. Funds were primarily provided by former MSU basketball standout Steve Smith and the building is named in honor of his late mother. The building assists more than 700 athletes in any school year.

